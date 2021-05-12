Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

