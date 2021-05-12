Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.48

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $22.59. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 1,397,275 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CUK. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 583,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

