Carol P. Lowe Sells 40,000 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CFO Carol P. Lowe sold 40,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $2,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FLIR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. 3,807,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.