Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.59

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.59 ($17.16) and traded as high as €16.84 ($19.81). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.81 ($19.78), with a volume of 3,399,050 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.27 ($20.32).

Get Carrefour alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.52 and a 200 day moving average of €14.59.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.