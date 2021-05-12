Carry Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $124.93 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00054624 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

