Cartesi Market Capitalization Reaches $353.64 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $353.64 million and $81.81 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00553528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00250461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.01205940 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00034127 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.