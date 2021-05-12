Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $2,195,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA traded down $12.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.94. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

