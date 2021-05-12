Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $239.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.94. Carvana has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.86, for a total value of $4,222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,238.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 991,733 shares of company stock worth $276,856,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $35,039,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $5,549,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $15,354,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 11.4% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 160,294 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

