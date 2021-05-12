carVertical (CV) Price Tops $0.0016

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. carVertical has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $251,121.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01070685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00113927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.09 or 0.10115530 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

