Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.60 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Casa Systems by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.