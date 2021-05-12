Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

