CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. On average, analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

