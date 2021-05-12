Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $16,167.94 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00749680 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00018553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.81 or 0.02313623 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,980,593 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.