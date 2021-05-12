Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.34% from the company’s current price.
CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.
CPRX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 2,208,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after acquiring an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 470,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
