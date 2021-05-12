Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.34% from the company’s current price.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

CPRX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 2,208,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after acquiring an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 470,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

