Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $230.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. KSA Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43.8% during the third quarter. KSA Capital Management now owns 1,150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,164,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Park National lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $0. Community Bank & Trust of Waco, Texas acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, McQueen, Ball & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

