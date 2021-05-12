Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $303.00 at Evercore ISI

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $237.32. 3,652,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,747. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.69. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 177,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

