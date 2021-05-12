Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.31. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 15,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 140,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$115,794.50.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

