CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CDK Global by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

