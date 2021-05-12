Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.20 Price Target at Barclays

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €4.20 ($4.94) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €4.90 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a P/E ratio of -13.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.27. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

