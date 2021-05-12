Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.08 ($5.97).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €4.90 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.20 and its 200-day moving average is €5.27.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

