Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $248.40 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $248.40 million and $50.62 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00086293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01160853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00067435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.23 or 0.10164538 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,960,426 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

