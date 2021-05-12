Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 60,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

