Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CGAU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 3,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,616. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

