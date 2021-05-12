Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

