Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $62.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

CENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

CENTA stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 285,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.3% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 212,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

