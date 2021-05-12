CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,583 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.