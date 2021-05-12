Centrality Reaches Market Cap of $88.02 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $88.02 million and $2.10 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00084133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.65 or 0.01022393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00110048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00061463 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

