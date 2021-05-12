Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.76

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.76 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 55.30 ($0.72). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 55.04 ($0.72), with a volume of 18,731,880 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 58.75 ($0.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 78.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.76.

In other Centrica news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

