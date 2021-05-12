Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

LEU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $314.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 3.71.

LEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Dorrian sold 15,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $319,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,329 shares of company stock worth $1,920,397 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

