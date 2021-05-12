Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $86.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

CERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. Cerner has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.