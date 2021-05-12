CertiK 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.94 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $102.66 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.28 or 0.00529622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00257638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.01255039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00034545 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,207,169 coins and its circulating supply is 44,629,851 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

