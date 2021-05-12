CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CWC stock opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Wednesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 52-week high of €137.40 ($161.65). The stock has a market cap of $929.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €127.06 and a 200-day moving average of €106.73.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

