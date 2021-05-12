Chainswap Hits One Day Volume of $800,543.00 (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $800,543.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00084315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.10 or 0.01063701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00072748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00113338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.88 or 0.10164521 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.