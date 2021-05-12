ChainX (PCX) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. ChainX has a market cap of $74.54 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $9.65 or 0.00017788 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00555449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00250148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01182397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033995 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

