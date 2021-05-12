ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Janet Raye Cowell Sells 20,000 Shares

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00.

Janet Raye Cowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. 215,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,702. The stock has a market cap of $673.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

