Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$300 million.

CHRA traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 254,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.54.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Research analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

