Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $26,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,538 shares of company stock worth $37,034,168 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.39 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.