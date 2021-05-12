Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CWBHF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 427,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,736. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

