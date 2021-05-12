Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Cut by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $37,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $685.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.17.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

