Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,047 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Plexus accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Plexus worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,107 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PLXS stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,492. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

