Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 9,572 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of Denny’s worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DENN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Denny’s by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denny’s by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DENN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.