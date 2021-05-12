Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88,862 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.89% of Hub Group worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,963. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

