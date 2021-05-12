Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Korn Ferry worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,012. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

