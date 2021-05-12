Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,304 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,662,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. 476,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941,088. The firm has a market cap of $258.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

