Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $14.26 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. David Loasby acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. 255,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

