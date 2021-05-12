Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $14.46 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $389.41. 4,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,162. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.22 and its 200 day moving average is $357.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

