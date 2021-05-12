Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.91 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.39% of ChampionX worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CHX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,866. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

