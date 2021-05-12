Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lam Research by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $25.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $567.02. 16,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.87. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.34 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

