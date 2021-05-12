Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $19.17 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $562.00. 45,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

