Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.64 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

